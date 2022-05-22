Severe Storm Watch for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect as storms are expected to hit the D.C. area Sunday afternoon and evening.

The watch includes Washington, D.C., Montgomery, Prince George's, Anne Arundel, Howard, Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, as well as the cities of Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park in Virginia.

Storms are expected mainly between 3 to 7 p.m., Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

Sunday has been another hot and humid day with temperatures expected to reach the 90s.

Storm Team4 says a cold front moving through is the cause of the storms.

Stay with News4 for updates to this forecast.