Rain, Storms Likely Wednesday Evening in DC Area

Get your errands, dog walking or outdoor exercise in early: By Wednesday evening, the D.C. area will likely be dealing with rain and storms.

Wednesday starts with sunshine which will push temps from the 60s to the mid- to upper 80s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A few neighborhoods could get storms before 5 p.m., but there’s an 80% chance of rain after sunset.

Severe storms are possible until about midnight, although the likelihood of disruptive weather is limited because the peak time for storms is after dark when it’s cooler, Storm Team4 says.

There's an isolated risk for flash floods because it's been so rainy lately, the National Weather Service — the remnants of hurricane Ida inundated the capital region just a week ago.

Thursday will start with clouds, occasional showers and temperatures in the 60s. You may see some rays of sun by noon, then the rain chances are set to dry up by the evening commute.

Highs will stay in the mid-70s.

Friday and Saturday look spectacular with abundant sunshine and low humidity. The mornings are set to be cool with temps in the 50s, then highs could be around 80°.

Much warmer air will return on Sunday and stick around next week: Expect highs to approach 90° from Sunday to Thursday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast and download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.