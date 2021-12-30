New Year's Forecast in the DC Area: Mild, Wet Weather on Tap

The final days of 2021 will be mild in the Washington, D.C., area, before the new year gets off to a rainy start.

Keep an umbrella handy for scattered showers early Thursday, then it should dry out. Peeks of sunshine are possible in the afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Expect above-average temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

Friday is looking nice for daytime family celebrations like Noon Yards Eve. Highs could reach 61° and there will be more sun.

On New Year’s Eve, there could be some rain before the clock strikes midnight. There's a 40% chance of rain between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m., then rain chances rise to 60% after the ball drops.

New Year’s Day has an 80% chance for rain. A warm front will lift through the D.C. area on Saturday morning, bringing temperatures just above 60°.

Rain chances will linger Sunday and temperatures will fall during the day as a cold front moves in.

By Monday, you’ll need your winter coat and hat again. Highs will be stuck in the 30s amid breezy conditions.

The first full week of 2022 is looking mostly dry, but cool, with highs below 50° through Thursday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.