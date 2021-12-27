New Year's Eve

Zero-Proof Cocktails for a Hangover-Free New Year's

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Zero-proof cocktails are gaining in popularity, offering the fun and tastiness of mixed drinks without any alcohol.

Here are some zero-proof cocktails to try for your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Post Water-Melone

  • 2 ounces watermelon juice
  • 0.75 ounce simple syrup
  • 3-4 lemon wedges
  • 6 mint leaves

Muddle mint, lemon wedges and simple syrup. Add watermelon juice. Shake with ice and double strain over ice.

Glass: Double Old Fashioned

Garnish: Mint spring in the middle of a lemon wheel.

Pineapple Kick

  • 1.5 ounces pineapple juice
  • 1.5 ounces orange juice
  • 0.75 ounce lime juice
  • 0.75 ounce agave
  • 4 slices jalapeño

Shake with ice and double-strain over ice.

Glass: Collins

Garnish: pineapple wedge, 3 pineapple leaves, 3 jalapeño slices.

