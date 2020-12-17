How Much Snow? Totals in DC, Maryland, Virginia After Wednesday's Winter Storm

The D.C. area’s first real taste of a winter storm in nearly two years has come and gone.

Overall, snowfall amounts were generally close to what Storm Team4’s meteorologists expected, although a shift to sleet and rain closer to the Beltway limited accumulation and quickly washed away the winter wonderland.

"Where it did stay mostly snow, it added up to quite a bit," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

For snow-lovers, a big winner was Sabillasville, Maryland, which clocked in 12.1 inches, according to a weather spotter trained by the National Weather Service.

The rest of Frederick, Maryland, alongside sister county Frederick, Virginia, saw some of the largest snow totals, with 6-10 inches blanketing those areas, according to early National Weather Service data collected by observers.

A total of 11.5 inches fell in one of Virginia’s top snow-getters, Bayse, in Shenandoah County.

D.C.’s Reagan National Airport got just a coating — not nearly enough to declare a winner in the Pat Collins Snow Stick Challenge.

Loudoun County got covered in 3-6 inches.

Montgomery and Howard counties saw about 1-4 inches; Fairfax, Fauquier and Prince William counties got 1-3 inches.

Arlington, Prince George’s and D.C. got 1-2 inches. A whole inch was recorded the Adams Morgan neighborhood in Northwest D.C.

While the totals weren’t making marks in the record books, the flurries of big, white snowflakes on Wednesday morning were enough to make a snowball or two.

News4's Justin Finch and Juliana Valencia check on road conditions following Wednesday's winter storm that dumped snow, sleet and rain on the D.C. area.

Snow turned to rain and sleet on Wednesday, limiting totals and setting up messy roads.

Avoid traveling on Thursday morning, and drive slowly if you must go out. Icy roads were left behind by the winter storm, leading schools to close, delay or move online. Here's the Storm Team4 forecast.

Thursday will be cold, but dry enough to help the slush and ice melt away.

