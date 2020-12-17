SNOW

Plane Slides Off BWI Airport Taxiway After Snowfall

By NBC Washington Staff

spirit plane bwi
Chopper4

A plane slid off a taxiway at Baltimore–Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday morning and passengers were moved onto shuttle buses.

A Spirit Airlines Airbus 300 series plane arriving from Las Vegas slid off a taxiway at BWI at about 6:20 a.m., officials said. One-hundred-eleven people were on board and no one was hurt. 

"As the aircraft taxied to the airport terminal, it slid off a taxiway into the grass," a statement said.

Passengers were taken off the plane and boarded onto shuttles to return to the terminal. Chopper4 footage shows emergency vehicles alongside the yellow plane.

The D.C. and Baltimore areas were still coping with the effects of snow, rain and slush the previous day. The airport got 1.6 inches of snow as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported. Crews at the airport were busy clearing snow and rain. 

This article tagged under:

SNOWBWI AirportBWI-MARSHALL
