Schools Close, Go Virtual Amid Potentially Hazardous Icy Conditions in DC Area

Our first real taste of a winter storm in nearly two years has come and gone. Those big, white snowflakes quickly turned to rain and slush, and on Thursday morning the big concern is ice.

Ice is coating trees and potentially roads, which could create some hazardous driving conditions Thursday morning. Falling tree limbs are possible, potentially causing power outages.

News4's Justin Finch and Juliana Valencia check on road conditions following Wednesday's winter storm that dumped snow, sleet and rain on the D.C. area.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

"Anything that is wet, or looks wet, could be ice," said the Virginia Department of Transportation's Jennifer McCord.

You’re most likely to encounter ice on side streets and untreated roads. Busy roads like Interstates 270 and 95 and have been treated, but proceed with caution.

Avoid driving until at least mid-morning if possible, Storm Team4 advises. Several crashes were reported Thursday morning, including one involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 near Exit 166 in Virginia, authorities said.

Even walking can prove risky: Within 30 minutes on Thursday morning, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue received two calls about people falling and injuring themselves on ice.

The ice won’t hang on for too long. Partly sunny skies and dry conditions will help with melting. Highs on Thursday are expected to be around 33-39°.

Part of Prince George's County is under a flood warning until 12:45 p.m. due to rising waters. The Water Street Bridge in Upper Marlboro was completely covered in water, the National Weather Service said. Go here to see all weather alerts.

Several area school districts are closed Thursday or on all-virtual learning.

Public schools in Prince William, Loudoun and Culpeper counties will be closed Thursday. Virtual learning is canceled.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed Thursday, but content for students to study will be available online.

Virginia was hit with a blast of wintry weather today, making for treacherous conditions on the roads. News4's Darcy Spencer talks with people who were out braving the elements.

Charles County schools will begin virtual learning two hours late due to the weather.

Anne Arundel, Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Howard, Montgomery, Stafford and Frederick, Maryland, county schools will have only virtual learning.

In Fauquier County, the county government and juvenile courts will open two hours late. The general district court will remain open.

Federal agencies in the region will delay opening until 10 a.m., according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Agencies can offer employees unscheduled leave or remote work.

At least 30 car accidents were reported in an eight hour period due to the storm, including two involving pedestrians, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. News4's Jackie Bensen reports on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Overall, snowfall amounts were generally close to expectation.

The big snowfall totaling 6-10 inches blanketed both Frederick, Maryland, and Frederick, Virginia.

Loudoun County got covered in about 3-6 inches.

Montgomery and Howard counties saw about 1-4 inches; Fairfax, Fauquier and Prince William counties got 1-3 inches; Arlington, Prince George’s and D.C. got 1-2 inches.

Flurries of snowflakes began falling across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Wednesday morning, kicking off the first winter storm of the season. Snow was still falling to the west of D.C. in the Leesburg and Frederick areas and along Interstate 68 near Cumberland, Maryland, late Wednesday, but in the metro area, snow had long since changed over to a cold rain or wintry mix.

"It's a big storm no matter what," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Precipitation is likely to continue until about 6 a.m. Thursday. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert.

D.C. saw a coating of snow before the precipitation changed to a wintry mix and then rain.

More than a couple of inches of snow was reported in parts of Northern Virginia and the suburbs to the north in Maryland.

More accumulated further north and west, including 11.5 inches in the Winchester area.

South of D.C. the storm was a rain event.

Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reports on the first "real" snow Northern Virginia has seen in two years.

For areas east of Interstate 95 flooding is possible due to Wednesday's storm and Monday's rain.

Flood watches are in effect for parts of D.C., central and southern Maryland, and northern Virginia through Thursday morning.

On Thursday, expect blustery winds and wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The weekend is looking dry and cold, with highs in the 40s.

Leesburg, Virginia, welcomed a fresh coating of snow as the first winter storm of the season arrived Wednesday.