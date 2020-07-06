Flash Flood Watch in DC Area as Heat Index Hits 100°

Afternoon showers and storms could spur flash floods in the D.C. area on Monday as the heat index stays around 100°.

You'll feel heavy humidity when you walk out the door on Monday as D.C. continues through a heatwave that's lasted for 11 days, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

However, expect about a 40% chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Stronger ones could bring damaging winds, hail and heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.

Multiple thunderstorms could bring 1-2 inches of rain, with up to 3 inches possible in isolated spots, the National Weather Service says.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Washington, D.C.; parts of Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland and Arlington County, Fairfax County, Fairfax, Alexandria and Falls Church in Virginia.

Another, possibly stronger and more widespread round of thunderstorms is expected this afternoon/evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the areas highlighted in green on map 1. Also, the threat level for severe weather has been increased across the areas in yellow on map 2 pic.twitter.com/JvPr1GcDKO — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 6, 2020

Storms would be scattered and some neighborhoods could stay dry this afternoon and evening. Most storms around the Beltway are expected to die out by 8-9 p.m.

This weather pattern is forecast to repeat throughout the week, with sunny, hot days and afternoon storm chances.

The D.C. area will have a 20-30% chance of storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. By Wednesday, expect to deal with temperatures around 90° with plenty of sunshine, but lower storm chances.

The heatwave could break on Thursday when the forecasted high is 89°.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will move toward the Carolina coast by Friday, which could bring some rain and clouds at the end of the workweek and start of the weekend.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest weather alerts.