Heat Index to Soar Above 100° in DC Area

Wednesday is another sizzling hot and steamy day in the D.C. area, but relief from the heat is coming — along with rain and storms.

The heat index is expected to near 105° once you factor in humidity and highs in the mid-90s, Storm Team4 says.

Drink extra water, stay out of the sun when possible and try to walk your dog in grassy areas rather than hot pavement.

Thunderstorms are possible by late Wednesday afternoon and evening but most likely after 7 or 8 p.m.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler and rainy at times, with the heaviest rain and storms expected Thursday afternoon and evening. On Friday, expect more hit-and-miss rain and storms.

Localized flooding is possible due to rainfall that could total between 1 and 2 inches regionwide on Thursday.

The clouds and rain should hold afternoon highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Independence Day weekend will bring a chance of rain both days but no washouts in the D.C. area — the coastal beaches will likely have more wet weather than the DMV, Storm Team4 says.

Fourth of July Weekend Weather Forecast for DC Area

You’ll want to plan around rain in the forecast for Independence Day weekend, but temperatures will be much more friendly for outdoor activities.

Saturday, expect a cloudy start and lingering showers amid highs about 75° to 80°.

Sunday — July 4 — looks even better, with more sun, lower rain chances and highs around 80°. Any showers should clear up in time for fireworks, Storm Team4 says.

Heat Emergency

The District declared a heat emergency through Wednesday.

Save this number in your phone: 202-399-7093. If you see someone struggling with the heat and needs transportation to a shelter, please call the shelter hotline. https://t.co/do6rXZ4TWZ — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 27, 2021

Cooling centers are open in D.C. through Wednesday after officials implemented the District’s Heat Emergency Plan. Go here to find a list of the facilities.

D.C. opens cooling centers when the temperature or heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees.

There’s concern about a phenomenon called heat islands in D.C. They're areas within the same proximity that get hotter than others. News4’s Mark Segraves reports it’s a matter of trees versus asphalt.

The city of Alexandria has also opened cooling centers. Here's where to find them and help for seniors.

If you’re walking your dog, be aware of how hot asphalt gets. It takes only 60 seconds to burn a dog’s paws. With an 86 degree temperature, the asphalt reaches 135 degrees, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

Find other tips to cope with extreme heat online here.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.