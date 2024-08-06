Get to know these DMV athletes dominating the Olympics

The Olympics are a great way to show off your pride for the country but have you wondered which athletes are from or went to college in the DMV? While we gave you a head start on the top seven athletes that create a lot of buzz online, there are more athletes to cheer on for the remainder of the Olympics.
Want to know more about the athletes representing Team USA? Here’s a list of which DMV Olympians are dominating the 2024 Paris Olympics and some fun facts about them.
D.C.
Kat Holmes
- Hometown: Washington D.C.
- Fencing
- 31 yrs old
- Olympic Games: 2016, 2020, 2024
Kat Holmes is a three-time Olympian with her first Olympics being at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games. She started fencing when she was 9 years old because she read books about knights in shining armor. When she's not swimming, she works as a research assistant at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute where she studies concussions.
Trinity Rodman
- Hometown: Washington D.C.
- Soccer
- Age: 22
- Olympic Games: 2024
This is Trinity Rodman’s first Olympics and she’s created a name for herself (she’s the daughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman) way before that. She is a player for the United States women's national soccer team and is a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).
Taylor Knibb
- Hometown: Washington, D.C.
- Triathlon
- Age: 26
- Olympic Games: 2024, 2020, 2024
- Olympic Medal Count: 2 (Silver)
Taylor Knibb qualified for Paris 2024 in both triathlon and road cycling, being the youngest woman ever to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Triathlon Team for Tokyo. She also became the youngest to earn a spot on the podium at an ITU World Triathlon Series race in 2017, earning silver in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Maryland
Kevin Durant
- Hometown: Prince George’s County
- Men’s Basketball
- Age: 35
- Olympic Games: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
- Olympic Medal Count: 3 (Gold)
Kevin Durant is a four-time Olympian, making his debut at the 2012 Olympic Games. Durant is a reigning champion in basketball, with him being a 14-time All-Star, and is the highest-scoring player in men's Olympic basketball history.
Isabella and Juliette Whittaker
- Hometown: Laurel, MD
- Track & Field
- Age: 22 (Isabella) / 20 (Juliette)
- Olympic Games: 2024
Sisters Isabella and Juliette Whittaker are holding the Olympian title for the first time this year. Isabella will compete in the 4x400 relay pool and Juliette will compete in the 800m. Juliette said she expected to be an Olympic swimmer when she was younger but once the sisters switched sports, they became track and field Olympians instead.
Quincy Wilson
- Hometown: Bowie, MD
- Track & Field
- Age: 16
- Olympic Games: 2024
After a nail-biting Olympic Trials, Quincy Wilson is now a first-time Olympian and the youngest American male track and field Olympian in history. He is expected to run in the men’s 4x400-meter relay. In the Olympic Trials, he set the new record at 44.66 seconds in the 400m.
Katie Ledecky
- Hometown: Bethesda, MD
- Swimming
- Age: 27
- Olympic Games: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
- Olympic Medal Count: 14 (9 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze)
Katie Ledecky is a four-time Olympian with her debut in the 2012 Olympics where she won her first gold medal at 15 years old. Ledecky holds 16 world records in courses like the 800m freestyle short course and the 800m freestyle long course.
Helen Maroulis
- Hometown: Rockville, MD
- Wrestling
- Age: 32
- Olympic Games: 2016, 2020, 2024
- Olympic Medal Count: 2 (1 Gold, 1 Bronze)
Helen Maroulis is a two-time Olympian, making her debut in the 2016 Olympics where she won a gold medal. After starting wrestling at the age of seven, she’s been winning world championships since. She’s also the first female U.S. wrestler to qualify for three Olympics.
Jahmal Harvey
- Hometown: Oxon Hill, MD
- Boxing
- Age: 21
- Olympic Games: 2024
Jahmal Harvey will be competing in his first Olympics in Paris on the men’s boxing team. He nabbed a spot on the team by winning gold at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023. He began boxing at 13 years old, was introduced to it by his football coach and his favorite boxer is Terence Crawford.
Emma & Brooke Deberdine
- College: University of Maryland, College Park
- Field Hockey
- Age: 23 (Emma) / 25 (Brooke)
- Olympic Games: 2024
Emma and Brooke Deberdine are trading their Terp jerseys for Team USA ones as the UMD sister-duo heads to Paris. The sisters are originally from Millersville, P.A. Brooke's hidden talent is an inflatable tube man and the way to get Emma hyped up is by playing "Woman" by Kesha.
Virginia
Noah Lyles
- Hometown: Alexandria, VA
- Track and Field
- Age: 27
- Olympic Games: 2020, 2024
- Olympic Medal Count: 2 (1 Gold, 1 Bronze)
Noah Lyles has been at the forefront of all things track and field this summer leading up to the Olympics. This is Lyles’ second Olympics, currently ranking first in the world for the 100-meter and 200-meter as of 2023. He’s also broken the 20-second mark in the 200m event 38 times – more than any athlete in history.
Torri Huske
- Hometown: Arlington, VA
- Swimming
- Age: 21
- Olympic Games: 2020, 2024
- Olympic Medal Count: 6 (3 Gold, 3 Silver)
This two-time Olympian and 3-time Olympic medalist began her swimming journey at 5 years old. The Stanford University alumni has competed in the World Championships since 2021.
Grant Holloway
- Hometown: Chesapeake, VA
- Track and Field
- Age: 26
- Olympic Games: 2020, 2024
- Olympic Medal Count: 1 (Silver)
Grant Holloway is heading into his second Olympic games after placing silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Prior to pursing his dream as an Olympian, he was a four-star wide receiver before he made the switch to track and field.
Alex & Gretchen Walsh
- Hometown: UVA
- Swimming
- Age: 22 (Alex) / 21 (Gretchen)
- Olympic Games: 2020 (Alex), 2024 (Alex and Gretchen)
- Olympic Medal Count:
Alex: 1 Silver
Gretchen: 2 Gold, 2 Silver
Both sisters are competing on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gretchen has already earned a silver medal as part of the 4X100 freestyle relay team and set an Olympic record for the 100 butterfly, at a time of 55.38. Alex is set to compete on Aug.4 for the women's 200-meter individual medley. She won silver in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 for the same race.
Emily Fox
- Hometown: Ashburn, VA
- Soccer
- Age: 26
- Olympic Games: 2024
The Arsenal FC defender is competing in her first Olympics in Paris on Team USA. She previously played in one match in 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France and all USA’s matches at the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea.