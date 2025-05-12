‘Pain into a purpose': DC mother gives back after losing son to gun violence

A mother's love has no limit — and neither does her grief.

“Grieving don't have a limit, and we would never be okay,” said Crystal McNeal. "Like my baby was only 11 years old, and I miss him everyday.”

Her son, Davon, was shot to death on the Fourth of July in 2020 after attending an anti-violence cookout.

In the years since his death, McNeal has been working to prevent other families from going through the same tragedy.

"And I turned my pain into a purpose,” she said. “So I love giving back to moms going through what I'm going through.”

A van decked out with photos of Davon helps her help her community. It was gifted to her by professional football player and DMV native Anthony McFarland. She uses it to pick up kids in her neighborhood and bring them to school and other activities. She's become a second mother to many of them.

“I'm always going through, but I know these children, they look for me to come and pick them up in the morning,” McNeal said.

Her passion to help the youth has touched others around her. fFor Mother's Day, one of Davon's former coaches stopped by to wash her van.

“A tough day for all of us that love Davon, so they started giving back a little bit, you know, for a special moment like this,” said Charles Whitley, Davon’s former coach.

“It means a lot to me,” McNeal said. “Like it keeps me motivated, keeps me pushing. I just love what I do.”