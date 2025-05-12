Southeast DC

‘Pain into a purpose': DC mother gives back after losing son to gun violence

Crystal McNeal lost her 11-year-old son in 2020 after he was shot to death on the Fourth of July after attending an anti-violence cookout

By Jessica Albert

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mother's love has no limit — and neither does her grief.

“Grieving don't have a limit, and we would never be okay,” said Crystal McNeal. "Like my baby was only 11 years old, and I miss him everyday.”

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Her son, Davon, was shot to death on the Fourth of July in 2020 after attending an anti-violence cookout.

In the years since his death, McNeal has been working to prevent other families from going through the same tragedy.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"And I turned my pain into a purpose,” she said. “So I love giving back to moms going through what I'm going through.”

A van decked out with photos of Davon helps her help her community. It was gifted to her by professional football player and DMV native Anthony McFarland. She uses it to pick up kids in her neighborhood and bring them to school and other activities. She's become a second mother to many of them.

“I'm always going through, but I know these children, they look for me to come and pick them up in the morning,” McNeal said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Prince George's County 6 hours ago

Grandmother shot and killed inside Landover home

Trump administration 13 hours ago

Federal workplace safety workers say gutting their agency will lead to preventable deaths on the job

Her passion to help the youth has touched others around her. fFor Mother's Day, one of Davon's former coaches stopped by to wash her van.

“A tough day for all of us that love Davon, so they started giving back a little bit, you know, for a special moment like this,” said Charles Whitley, Davon’s former coach.

“It means a lot to me,” McNeal said. “Like it keeps me motivated, keeps me pushing. I just love what I do.”

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCWashington DCGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us