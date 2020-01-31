Local
VIRGINIA LAW

Virginia House Votes to Decriminalize Swearing in Public

By Sydney Coplin

By Sydney Coplin

Shutterstock

Believe it or not, getting caught swearing in public in Virginia can cost you as much as $250.

Under state law, public cursing is a class-4 misdemeanor, a crime that is right alongside public intoxication. State legislators now are aiming to change that. 

A bill that would decriminalize public swearing passed in the Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday.

Local

Dumfries 36 mins ago

Virginia Man Forced Son’s Mother Into Car’s Trunk, Left, Police Say

Lanham 2 hours ago

17-Year-Old Housemate Charged in Killing of Lanham Woman

The bill, which was introduced last month, passed 76-24.

Del. Mark Cole, who represents Fredericksburg, told the Henrico Citizen he wanted to protect free speech.

"While I do not support or endorse profanity, the current law is vague, unenforceable and most likely unconstitutional" the paper said he wrote in an email. "I am concerned that in the future, it may be used to try to shut down unpopular speech and infringe on our First Amendment rights."

It will now go to the Senate, where it will be one step closer to making public swearing legal again. 

This article tagged under:

VIRGINIA LAWPublic Swearing
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us