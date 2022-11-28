Ghana Takes Early Lead With Two First-Half Goals Vs. South Korea

Ghana is working to escape elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup as they take on South Korea in a Group H clash on Monday in Qatar. The Black Stars are off to a solid start as they take an early 2-0 lead to close out the first half.

It all started with Mohammed Salisu, who scored Ghana’s first goal at the 24th minute on the pitch with an assist from Jordan Ayew.

Followed by Mohammed Kudus, who doubled the score with another solid assist from Ayew.

Kudus has now scored his seventh goal in 20 appearances for the Black Stars.

Can South Korea find a response in the second half or will Ghana keep its high level of play going?