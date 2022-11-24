Cristiano Ronaldo

Ghana Goal Scorer Uses Ronaldo's Trademark Celebration Against Portugal

Osman Bukari scored a late goal for Ghana and used Ronaldo's famous celebration as the star looked on

By Mike Gavin

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
Osman Bukari
Getty

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...even when the person being imitated is across the field on the opposing team.

That was the case for Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday.

After Osman Bukari scored a late goal for Ghana during their World Cup match against Portugal on Sunday, he mimicked Ronaldo's trademark "SIUUU" celebration.

Ronaldo, of course, was across the pitch watching. He didn't appear to be thrilled, but that was likely because the goal had just cut Portugal's lead to one in the 89th minute. Portugal managed to hold on for a 3-2 victory in Group H play.

It was Ronaldo who opened the scoring in the game, converting a penalty kick in the 62nd minute. With the goal, the 37-year-old Ronaldo made history by becoming the first player to score in five separate World Cups.

Not surprising that an opponent would want to imitate him...or troll him.   

This article tagged under:

Cristiano RonaldoFIFAQatarPortugalGhana
