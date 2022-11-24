Ghana Goal Scorer Uses Ronaldo's Trademark Celebration Against Portugal

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...even when the person being imitated is across the field on the opposing team.

That was the case for Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday.

After Osman Bukari scored a late goal for Ghana during their World Cup match against Portugal on Sunday, he mimicked Ronaldo's trademark "SIUUU" celebration.

Ghana's Osman Bukari really hit Ronaldo's "SIUUU" celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/xy0SWtqggu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2022

Ronaldo, of course, was across the pitch watching. He didn't appear to be thrilled, but that was likely because the goal had just cut Portugal's lead to one in the 89th minute. Portugal managed to hold on for a 3-2 victory in Group H play.

It was Ronaldo who opened the scoring in the game, converting a penalty kick in the 62nd minute. With the goal, the 37-year-old Ronaldo made history by becoming the first player to score in five separate World Cups.

Not surprising that an opponent would want to imitate him...or troll him.