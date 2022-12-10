Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination

Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch in tears after Portugal lose to Morocco. #FIFAWorldCup. pic.twitter.com/YOp5UO7o8T — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 10, 2022

For the second straight game, Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal's starting lineup, coming in as a substitute during each of the games. As Ronaldo entered the game in the second half, Moroccan fans in the stands gave him a round of boos.

In the 1-0 loss, Youssef En-Nesyri scored Morocco's lone goal in the 42nd minute before the Atlas Lions' defense stole the show to secure the win.

As Ronaldo, who was making his fifth World Cup appearance, makes his 2022 World Cup exit, Morocco becomes the first African nation to make the semifinals of the prestigious event.

Morocco will now face either England or France, who will face off in the final quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. on Saturday.