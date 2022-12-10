Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears as Portugal fell to Morocco 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals

By Julia Elbaba

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBC Universal, Inc.

Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.

For the second straight game, Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal's starting lineup, coming in as a substitute during each of the games. As Ronaldo entered the game in the second half, Moroccan fans in the stands gave him a round of boos.

In the 1-0 loss, Youssef En-Nesyri scored Morocco's lone goal in the 42nd minute before the Atlas Lions' defense stole the show to secure the win.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

France 4 mins ago

Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England

Morocco 2 hours ago

Morocco Upsets Portugal 1-0, Advances to First World Cup Semifinal

As Ronaldo, who was making his fifth World Cup appearance, makes his 2022 World Cup exit, Morocco becomes the first African nation to make the semifinals of the prestigious event.

Morocco will now face either England or France, who will face off in the final quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Cristiano Ronaldo
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us