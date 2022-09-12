Who’s playing at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago? How much can they win? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
It’s time for the fifth edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. This weekend’s tournament will be taking place in Chicago.
It’s been quite the ride since the tournament series kicked off in London – resulting in wins from Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Branden Grace. But who will win the fifth tournament?
Before we get to Rich Harvest Farms Golf this weekend, let’s take a look at what golfers will be competing and what the total payout will be:
Who is playing at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?
There are 48 golfers competing in the LIV Golf Invitational in Chicago this weekend, including Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Branden Grace, who are all previous winners of an LIV event. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are also notable golfers who will be participating.
Here are all 48 golfers competing:
- Abraham Ancer
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Branden Grace
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charles Howell III
- Chase Koepka
- David Puig
- Dustin Johnson
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Graeme McDowell
- Harold Varner III
- Henrik Stenson
- Hudson Swafford
- Ian Poulter
- James Piot
- Jason Kokrak
- Jediah Morgan
- Joaquin Niemann
- Kevin Na
- Laurie Canter
- Lee Westwood
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Kaymer
- Matt Jones
- Matthew Wolff
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Peter Uihlein
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Phil Mickelson
- Richard Bland
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Sam Horsfield
- Scott Vincent
- Sergio Garcia
- Shaun Norris
- Sihwan Kim
- Talor Gooch
- Turk Pettit
- Wade Ormsby
What are the LIV Golf teams for Chicago?
The 48 golfers competing in this weekend’s tournament will be split into 12 teams with four players per squad, including a captain. Here are those teams:
Aces GC
- Dustin Johnson (captain)
- Patrick Reed
- Talor Gooch
- Pat Perez
Hyflyers GC
- Phil Mickelson (captain)
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
- Cameron Tringale
Punch GC
- Cameron Smith (captain)
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Wade Ormsby
Cleeks GC
- Martin Kaymer (captain)
- Graeme McDowell
- Laurie Canter
- Richard Bland
Iron Heads GC
- Kevin Na (captain)
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sihwan Kim
Smash GC
- Brooks Koepka (captain)
- Jason Kokrak
- Peter Uihlein
- Chase Koepka
Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau (captain)
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Majesticks GC
- Lee Westwood (captain)
- Ian Poulter
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
Stinger GC
- Louis Oosthuizen (captain)
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Shaun Norris
Fireballs GC
- Sergio Garcia (captain)
- Abraham Ancer
- Carlos Ortiz
- Eugenio Chacarra
Niblicks GC
- Bubba Watson (captain)
- Harold Varner III
- Hudson Swafford
- James Piot
- Turk Pettit
Torque GC
- Joaquin Niemann (captain)
- Scott Vincent
- David Puig
- Jediah Morgan
How much does the LIV winner get?
Like all of the LIV tournaments in 2022 thus far, the winner will receive $4 million.
How much money can golfers make at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?
LIV golfers will be competing for a purse of $25 million.
The winner will earn $4 million, whoever places second will take home $2.125 million and whoever places third will receive $1.5 million.
What is the minimum payout for LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?
The minimum payout for LIV golfers at the Chicago event is $120,000.
How much money will each tournament distribute?
In 2022, there will be a total of eight LIV Golf events. For each of these events, golfers will be competing for a total pot of $225 million.
The purse will be $25 million for the first seven tournaments, including this weekend’s tournament in Chicago. LIV’s final tournament in Miami, which will serve as the de facto tour championship, will have a purse of $50 million.
When does LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago begin?
LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago is slated to take place from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, at Rich Harvest Farms Golf in Chicago.
You can watch this edition of the LIV series on LIVGolf.com or on LIV Golf’s YouTube and Facebook.