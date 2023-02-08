NBA

Who Is Not Playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are already among those expected to miss out

By Sanjesh Singh

Who is not playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Not all the stars will take the court in Utah.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is looming, but some of the league’s marquee talent will miss out due to respective injuries. 

That means there will be injury replacements chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to take their spots, but which players are expected to miss out? Here’s a look:

Here are the stars currently not expected to play in Utah:

Who could be selected as injury replacements?

Nothing has been official yet, but players who narrowly missed out on the initial All-Star list could be in the running, with Kyrie Irving’s conference switch also making the situation interesting.

Names like De’Aaron Fox, James Harden, Anthony Edwards and more could emerge as strong candidates for the aforementioned stars.

When is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Tip-off for the game is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET in Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.

Who are the captains for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo are the two captains. They will select their teams in a live draft just before tip off. 

