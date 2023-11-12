Howell tries to be hero but Washington defense folds late in loss to Seahawks

SEATTLE — While it remains unknown what Sam Howell will become as an NFL quarterback, it’s starting to become clear that he’s not scared of major moments. Unfortunately, Washington just couldn’t consistently get stops or move the ball well enough, and came up short in a 29-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Down 26-19 with about a minute left, Howell made his best throw of the day on a 35-yard touchdown connection with Dyami Brown that tied up the game. It was the type of throw that elevates a quarterback’s reputation around the league, and for Howell, that arrow continues to point up.

That left the Seahawks with too much time though, and QB Geno Smith led a 7-play, 50-yard drive for the game-winning field goal where Washington’s defense was carved up like deli meat.

Howell played well throughout the game, but for most of the contest, Washington could get nothing going down the field. All of his big plays were limited to dump offs to running backs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson that then broke tackles for chunk gains.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Defensively, the Commanders' pass rush was largely non-existent in the first half, though much better in the second half. Seahawks QB Geno Smith finished over 300 yards passing and threw two touchdowns.

A particularly rough stretch for the Washington defense came late in the fourth quarter in a tied contest. Over the course of four plays, cornerback Benjamin St. Juste was flagged for two brutal penalties. The first--a questionable pass interference call--came on 4th down that would have sent the Seattle offense off the field.

The second, a no brainer facemask, gave the Seahawks possession at the Washington 4-yard line. Two plays later, Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett hauled in a touchdown pass. Who was in coverage? St. Juste.

Washington got another chance late in the game to try and tie it up, but proved unable. Throughout the game the Commanders seemed overly reliant on the aerial attack and got away from running the ball, except for a very effective fourth-quarter scoring drive that showcased Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

Prior to that drive, the run/pass disparity was significant. At halftime Washington had run the ball just five times compared to Seattle’s 12 carries. And it wasn’t like the Seahawks relied on the run: Geno Smith had 23 pass attempts at the half, more than Howell. But it sure seemed that even the threat of the run game was nonexistent for Washington.

Early in the game came plenty of action, and not just on Robinson’s huge catch and score. Rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes got thrown out of the game just five minutes in for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

https://x.com/NickiJhabvala/status/1723819430461784101?s=20

Clearly Forbes’ actions warranted the penalty. The hit was high. But the ejection? On a rookie that hardly has a reputation for overly physical football? In the first five minutes of the game? Questionable decision to say the least.

Washington now sits a 4-6, and while the team might have finally found an answer at quarterback, the questions remain significant for the rest of the roster, staff and front office.