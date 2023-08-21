Commanders beat Ravens 29-28 with last-minute field goal

FEDEX FIELD — Washington fans might have more to cheer this season than just an ownership change, following a last-minute field-goal victory over the Baltimore Ravens 29-28.

For the second straight preseason game, quarterback Sam Howell impressed and Monday night’s outing against Baltimore saw the 22-year-old attack an experienced Ravens squad for the entire first half.

Howell finished the game 19 of 25 for 188 yards with two touchdowns. The young QB, named the Commanders starter for the season last week by head coach Ron Rivera, got his first opportunity to work a two-minute drill at the end of the first half and took Washington on a 10-play, 79-yard drive that finished with a touchdown throw to receiver Dyami Brown.

In games that don’t matter, it’s important to focus on performances that do. Howell’s performance mattered, and he’s continued to stack positive games going all the way back to Week 18 of last year.

The Commanders also took another step away from the Dan Snyder era as the new Josh Harris ownership group hosted its first home game at FedEx Field.

The sideline scene before the game felt exciting as Harris along with limited partners like Mitchell Rales and Mark Ein walked around and took pictures, joined by legendary former coach Joe Gibbs, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and rapper Wale.

Harris even had his first funny moment as Commanders primary owner. During an interview with ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Tory Aikman, Harris reached for a handshake a bit prematurely. All involved seemed to chuckle, and it was a pleasant reminder that Washington’s new owner is an actual human not scared to share personal interaction.

This isn’t “Happy Thanksgiving” level awkward by Josh Harris but it definitely was awkward!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/n4czmKBUW7 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 22, 2023

Not all the news was good, however, as injury concerns hit two of Washington’s top receivers.

Team captain Terry McLaurin exited the field just before halftime to walk to the locker room with trainers. McLaurin walked on his own power and the team later said he injured his toe and would not return to action. Media reports showed that x-rays on McLaurin’s toe came back negative, though his body language leaving the field did not look encouraging.

McLaurin headed to locker room before first half ends. Seems frustrated but moving ok pic.twitter.com/e7Pvl98rVN — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023

Elsewhere on the injury front, WR Dyami Brown was evaluated for a concussion in the second half, although trainers cleared him to return.

For the game, Ron Rivera decided to rest many of his defensive starters, and in turn, the Ravens moved the ball with relative ease on their first drive. The first two levels of Jack Del Rio’s defense looked fairly porous, but rookie Quan Martin did make an impressive first half interception that included a 59-yard return.

Howell wasn’t the only second-year player to show out Monday night as Jahan Dotson certainly fit that bill. The 16th overall pick from 2022, Dotson finished with 76 yards on five catches and seemed to show a strong chemistry with his QB.

Washington’s offensive line looked like a problem last week in Cleveland though the group provided a bit of encouragement against Baltimore. Veteran left tackle Charles Leno did not play in this game and right tackle Andrew Wylie got an early exit, though the interior trio of Saadhiq Charles, Nick Gates and Sam Cosmi played most of the first half. That work could prove valuable as the season inches closer.

One other funny moment came courtesy of the offensive line. Cosmi, the right guard, made some headlines with a tongue-in-cheek proclamation that Washington would end the Ravens preseason win streak. Well, after the Howell TD throw to end the first half, Cosmi decided to celebrate a bit.

It’s preseason football. It’s OK to have fun.