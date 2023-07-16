Steph Curry

Warriors star Steph Curry reacts after winning American Century Championship title

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warriors star Steph Curry put an exclamation point on an amazing week at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe Sunday.

Curry drained the biggest putt of his golfing career, an eagle on 18 to win the American Century Championship by 2 points over retired tennis star Mardy Fish.

It's Curry’s first win and he becomes the first active player to win the event since 2000.

NBC Bay Area's Anthony Flores speaks with Steph Curry and has more in the video above.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Steph Curry 16 hours ago

Warriors' Steph Curry wins American Century Championship title for first time

Steph Curry Jul 15

Steph Curry amazingly scores hole-in-one at American Century Championship

This article tagged under:

Steph CurrygolfLake Tahoe
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us