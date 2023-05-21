Twitter Goes Crazy After Michael Block Buries Hole-In-One at PGA Championship

Michael Block is having the week of a lifetime.

The 46-year-old club pro teaches golf lessons at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club -- a public course in Mission Viejo, Calif. He's played in 24 PGA Tour events over his career, making the cut just four times.

After sitting at even-par through three rounds, he entered Sunday's final round with an outside chance to win the PGA Championship. Block was paired with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy in the fourth-to-last group.

Through 14 holes, Block was shooting two-over. Then, the 15th hole happened.

From 151 yards out, Block swung his 7 iron, lofting a shot high into the air before it dropped directly into the hole without touching the ground or the flag first.

At first, even Block couldn't believe what he had just done. McIlroy quickly reassured him of what he just accomplished as the two shared an awesome moment.

Predictably, social media erupted after Block's epic shot.

Block already stole the hearts of fans everywhere with his performance through the first three rounds. On Saturday night before his final round with McIlroy, he went to the local Pittsford Pub near Oak Hill Country Club.

This is obviously a week that Block will never forget.