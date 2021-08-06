4 to watch

4 to Watch: Finals in Men's Basketball and Baseball, Track and Field Goes for Gold

By NBC Washington Staff

Team USA will continue to compete for gold medals.

Men's basketball will face rematch against France for gold, and USA will battle it out against Japan in the men's baseball final.

For a complete rundown of the day's events in Tokyo, visit the streaming schedule page for NBCOlympics.com. Watch every event live there or on the NBC Sports App, and catch the highlights in primetime on NBC.

Here's what to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

Men’s basketball faces rematch against France for gold medal

Kevin Durant, in white, fades away with an Australian hand reaching to block his jumper
Kevin Durant of Team USA takes a jump shot against Nic Kay of Australia on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 05, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

Team USA will meet France again in men’s basketball, but this time for a gold medal. After losing the opening game of the Olympic tournament to France, Team USA has dominated the competition, beating Iran, Czech Republic, Spain and Australia. 

During the tournament, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for most points scored in Team USA history. The United States has won gold in every Olympics since 2008, and will look to continue their Olympic streak. 

Durant will look to lead the U.S. men to gold beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The game can be streamed lived here.

Team USA looks to add more medals in track and field in 4x400m relays

Getty Images
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Bronze medalist Allyson Felix of Team USA holds up her medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In what will be the last full day on the track, Team USA will look to reach the podium in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays. In what will be the final race in Allyson Felix’s historic Olympic career, Team USA will try to send off the one of the most decorated Olympians in history with a final medal to add to her collection.

Team USA is the reigning champion in the event, and will be gold medal favorites after their blistering qualifying time of 3:20:86. Kendall Ellis, Lyann Irby, Wadeline Jonathas, and Kaylin Whitney made up the qualifying quartet, while Felix is expected to run the final on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. 

Other final events from track and field on Saturday include: Women’s high jump, the women’s 10,000 meter race, men’s javelin throw, and the men’s 1500 meter race.  

Coverage begins at 6 a.m. E.T. Watch on Peacock or stream live here.

Team USA faces Japan in baseball gold medal game

USA's third baseman Todd Frazier throws the ball after fielding a bunt during the third inning of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games baseball semifinal game between South Korea and USA at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on August 5, 2021. (Photo by KAZUHIRO FUJIHARA / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO FUJIHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Team USA is on the hunt for the first Olympic gold medal awarded since 2008. They will face off against Japan, who was the only team to beat them in pool play, at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday. 

By making it to the gold medal game, Eddy Alvarez has become the third American to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and he will look to make that medal gold. 

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. 

The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com at 6 a.m. and air on USA Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

US golfer Nelly Korda goes for gold 

Getty Images
Nelly Korda leads the women's Olympic golf tournament after two rounds.

Despite a strong push from Australian Lydia Ko in the third round, American golfer Nelly Korda leads the women's Olympic golf tournament heading into the final round of play Friday evening. 

Korda finished Round 3 early Friday morning at -15 after a weather delay. India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12.

Ko and fellow Australian Hannah Green currently sit tied for third with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

Korda, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting nine under par in the second round.

Olympic officials hope to get in the final 18 of the 72-hole tournament Saturday in Tokyo even if weather delays are expected. 

The gold medal will be awarded in women’s golf tonight beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. 

The 2021 Olympics women’s golf tournament can be streamed live here.

