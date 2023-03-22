World Baseball Classic

This Stat Makes Shohei Ohtani's WBC Strikeout of Mike Trout Even More Epic

Ohtani got his Angels teammate to swing and miss at three pitches to end the championship game

By Eric Mullin

This stat makes Ohtani's WBC strikeout of Trout even more epic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic final between Japan and Team USA featured a Hollywood ending.

With Japan leading 3-2 with two outs in the ninth, Mike Trout walked to the plate to face Los Angeles Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani. Trout needed to get on base to keep Team USA's repeat bid alive, while Ohtani was just one out away from reclaiming the WBC title for Japan.

Trout whiffed at two 100-mph fastballs from the two-way sensation. Then, with the count full at 3-2, Ohtani got Trout to swing through a slider for the game-ending strikeout.

A truly epic sequence to close a thrilling tournament.

It's not often you see Trout look that overmatched at the dish. In fact, according to Codify, Trout has swung and missed at three pitches in an at-bat in just 24 of his 6,174 total MLB plate appearances. That's an average of just two occurrences per season for the 12-year pro.

Ohtani's championship-clinching strikeout of Trout was already a legendary moment. But that stat makes it even more impressive.

