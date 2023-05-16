NBA

Spurs Win 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

San Antonio was one of the three teams with the highest odds at landing the top pick

By Sanjesh Singh

Victor Wembanyama appears headed to the Alamo.

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday by landing the No. 1 overall pick, thus having the right to draft Wembanyama, the highly regarded French basketball phenom. 

San Antonio came into the lottery with a 14% chance at landing the top pick due to finishing the 2022-23 campaign with a 22-60 record, tied for second worst in the league.

The top three teams with the worst records all had an equal chance at the top pick. The Detroit Pistons (17-65) and the Houston Rockets (22-60) were the other two with 14% odds, though the former dropped to No. 5 overall while the latter claimed No. 4. 

Charlotte (12.5%) won the No. 2 pick while Portland (10.5%) jumped to No. 3.

It marks the third time in Spurs franchise history they will be picking No. 1 overall in the draft. The other two? David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997. With Gregg Popovich at the helm, Wembanyama could be looking to solidify himself in elite company. 

San Antonio will make its pick official on Thursday, June 22, the date of the 2023 NBA Draft.

