Roster spots earned and lost in Commanders preseason finale victory

FEDEX FIELD — If a third preseason game falls in the woods, does it make a sound? Just kidding.

The Commanders won their third straight preseason game 21-19 over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night thanks in part to a series of impressive performances from roster bubble players. Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley might have put his best game on film as he fights for a spot on the final 53-man roster, and he finished with three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

It’s unclear what Washington will do at the receiver position, but Tinsley made a strong push for a spot against Cincinnati. On the flip side of the undrafted rookie wide receiver radar, Kazmeir Allen did not impress. He dropped two passes and muffed a punt deep in his own territory. The best path for Allen to make the team was as a punt and kick returner, and the muffed punt will give coaches real pause for him in that role.

Local favorite Jared Patterson made a strong last impression with Commanders coaches, rushing eight times for 51 yards. Ever since Prince George’s County native Patterson made the Washington roster in 2020, fans have rooted him on and he’s proven he can play at the NFL level. At the running back position this season, the 53-man roster might not have space for Patterson, but it won’t be because of his performance, it might be because sixth-round rookie RB Chris Rodriguez continued to look impressive. He’s had a strong summer and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has a track record for almost always keeping his draft picks.

Fans might have been disappointed not to see starting quarterback Sam Howell Saturday, but that was always the plan. Backup QB Jacoby Brissett had an uninspiring performance until his final throw of the day, a 39-yard touchdown to Tinsley in the second quarter.

Once Brissett exited the game it was time for Jake Fromm, and he played rather well. Fromm has had an encouraging training camp and preseason, though it will be interesting if that work is enough to outweigh his previous NFL work with the Giants a few years back. In two career starts in real games, Fromm has a 45 completion rate. That simply won’t cut it for an NFL QB.

Other players that stood out included cornerback Jace Whitaker and linebacker Khaleke Hudson as well as tight end Cole Turner.

If you’ve read this far and were curious why most of these names are unknown, it’s because the Commanders played very few of their starters and even rested some of their key reserves.

The good news? Outside of a lingering Terry McLaurin toe situation and the “stinger” to Chase Young, Washington escaped the preseason without any major injuries.

Better news? After years of moribund offensive production and good defense, the three preseason games showed reason to be excited about new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s play-calling capabilities.

Take a deep breath. Roster cuts come Tuesday. Real football comes in two weeks.