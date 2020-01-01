Ron Rivera Named Redskins Head Coach

Ron Rivera is the next coach of the Washington Redskins.

The team announced early on New Year's Day that they are bringing on the former Carolina Panthers coach.

"After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.," said Redskins owner Dan Snyder in a press release. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country."

Rivera led the Panthers to three straight divisional titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 50, the Redskins noted.

"After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around," Rivera said in the release. "I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work."

The news came two days after Snyder announced that Bruce Allen was out as team president after 10 seasons.

The Redskins ended their season Sunday with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, leaving them with a 3-13 record.

Allen said Monday that the Redskins will see brighter days.

"As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.," Allen said in a statement.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.