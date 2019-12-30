Bruce Allen Out as Redskins President, Dan Snyder Announces

Bruce Allen is out as president of the Washington Redskins, the team's owner, Dan Snyder, announced Monday morning.

The news comes the morning after the Redskins fell to the Cowboys 47-16 in their final game of the season, leaving Washington with a 3-13 record.

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization," Snyder said in a statement. "Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

The Redskins fired coach Jay Gruden back in October after an 0-5 start to the season. Gruden was replaced by intern coach Bill Callahan.