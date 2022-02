Meet the Washington Commanders. Washington’s football team announced their long-awaited new name on Wednesday.

The team says the new name “embodies the most powerful aspects of Washington's story.” They kept the team’s signature burgundy and gold color scheme. The primary logo is what the team called a “powerful ‘W’” with “angled cuts, bolded lines and serifs signify[ing] forward movement and progress.” Here’s a look at the Commanders' uniforms and logo.