Photos: Security heightened in DC on Election Day

Here's a look at high fences and other security measures in downtown D.C. on Election Day.

5 photos
1/5
Fencing and anti-riot barriers are seen near the White House in Washington DC, USA on 05 November, 2024. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Fencing and anti-riot barriers are seen near the White House in Washington DC, USA on 05 November, 2024. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
2/5
Fencing and anti-riot barriers are seen near the White House in Washington DC, USA on 05 November, 2024. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Fencing and anti-riot barriers are seen near the White House in Washington DC, USA on 05 November, 2024. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
3/5
A view of the US Capitol in Washington DC, United States, on November 4, 2024, ahead of the US Presidential Election. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Getty Images
A view of the US Capitol in Washington DC, United States, on November 4, 2024, ahead of the US Presidential Election. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
4/5
Workers board up a store near the White House on Election Day in Washington, DC, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
Workers board up a store near the White House on Election Day in Washington, DC, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
5/5
A view of the security fence near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., United States, on November 4, 2024, ahead of the U.S. Presidential Election. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A view of the security fence near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., United States, on November 4, 2024, ahead of the U.S. Presidential Election. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Washington DC

More Photo Galleries

Photos: See dazzling looks from DC's High Heel Race 2024
Photos: See dazzling looks from DC's High Heel Race 2024
See It: Renderings show plans for new entrances, athlete spaces in Capital One Arena
See It: Renderings show plans for new entrances, athlete spaces in Capital One Arena
Rare comet in skies over North Texas
Rare comet in skies over North Texas
Northern lights shine bright across the region
Northern lights shine bright across the region
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us