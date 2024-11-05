Photos: Security heightened in DC on Election Day Published 54 mins ago • Updated 22 mins ago Here's a look at high fences and other security measures in downtown D.C. on Election Day. 5 photos 1/5 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images Fencing and anti-riot barriers are seen near the White House in Washington DC, USA on 05 November, 2024. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) 2/5 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images Fencing and anti-riot barriers are seen near the White House in Washington DC, USA on 05 November, 2024. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) 3/5 Getty Images A view of the US Capitol in Washington DC, United States, on November 4, 2024, ahead of the US Presidential Election. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) 4/5 CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images Workers board up a store near the White House on Election Day in Washington, DC, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) 5/5 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images A view of the security fence near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., United States, on November 4, 2024, ahead of the U.S. Presidential Election. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) This article tagged under: Washington DC More Photo Galleries Photos: See dazzling looks from DC's High Heel Race 2024 See It: Renderings show plans for new entrances, athlete spaces in Capital One Arena Rare comet in skies over North Texas Northern lights shine bright across the region