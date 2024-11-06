See it: Harris supporters' reactions at Howard U. election night watch party

Thousands gathered on Howard University's campus for Vice President Kamala Harris' election night watch party on Tuesday.

The celebratory mood dimmed as results came in showing now President-Elect Donald Trump winning key battleground states.

Eventually, the crowd dwindled after Harris' campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond thanked the crowd and informed them that Harris would address her supporters on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Here's a look at supporters' reactions as results poured in late Tuesday night and the aftermath of the watch party on Howard's campus.