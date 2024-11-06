See it: Harris supporters' reactions at Howard U. election night watch party

By Taylor Edwards

Thousands gathered on Howard University's campus for Vice President Kamala Harris' election night watch party on Tuesday.

The celebratory mood dimmed as results came in showing now President-Elect Donald Trump winning key battleground states.

Eventually, the crowd dwindled after Harris' campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond thanked the crowd and informed them that Harris would address her supporters on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Here's a look at supporters' reactions as results poured in late Tuesday night and the aftermath of the watch party on Howard's campus.

14 photos
1/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: Chairs and trash sit in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Wshington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: Chairs and trash sit in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Wshington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
2/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: People talk with each other, amid the chairs and trash in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Wshington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: People talk with each other, amid the chairs and trash in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Wshington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
3/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: Chairs and trash sit in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Wshington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: Chairs and trash sit in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Wshington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
4/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Garbage is left behind as supporters depart an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Garbage is left behind as supporters depart an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
5/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Spike Lee joins supporters as results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Spike Lee joins supporters as results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
6/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch returns come in during an election night event for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch returns come in during an election night event for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
7/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
8/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters reacts as results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters reacts as results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
9/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Emily Kassner-Marks watches results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Emily Kassner-Marks watches results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
10/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
11/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)
12/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
13/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters watch results come in during an election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
14/14
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Raynell Jackson (C) listens to polling results during an election night event for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Raynell Jackson (C) listens to polling results during an election night event for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Howard University

More Photo Galleries

In Photos: Election Day 2024
In Photos: Election Day 2024
Photos: Security heightened in DC on Election Day
Photos: Security heightened in DC on Election Day
Photos: See dazzling looks from DC's High Heel Race 2024
Photos: See dazzling looks from DC's High Heel Race 2024
See It: Renderings show plans for new entrances, athlete spaces in Capital One Arena
See It: Renderings show plans for new entrances, athlete spaces in Capital One Arena
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us