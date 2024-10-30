Photos: See dazzling looks from DC's High Heel Race 2024

By Sophia Barnes

The High Heel Race – perhaps D.C.’s most fabulous Halloween season tradition – returned for its 37th year on Tuesday night with dazzling outfits and sky-high shoes.

Take a peek at some of our favorite looks.

After falling last year, Kenny said their High Heel Race win is a redemption story.
After falling last year, Kenny said their High Heel Race win is a redemption story.
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 29: A runner dresses in a costume inspired by Beyonce at the annual 17th Street High Heel Race on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 29: A runner wears a mod-inspired costume in a jewel-tone floral print, orange pompom earrings, and a bouffant wig in shades of magenta, purple and blue at the annual 17th Street High Heel Race on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 29: A runner wears custom sequin and pearl sunglasses, a pearl multi-strand necklace and a faux fur coat at the annual 17th Street High Heel Race on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 29: A runner wears a ghost with eyelashes costume with white platform ankle boo at the annual 17th Street High Heel Race on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
