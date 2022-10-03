NHL 2022-23 Regular Season Starts Friday With Sharks Vs. Predators in Global Series

When is the start of the 2022-23 NHL season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here and the excitement will commence internationally as the San Jose Sharks battle the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Global Series.

The Colorado Avalanche will have to wait to make their Stanley Cup title defense, as Nashville and San Jose will kickstart this hockey season with a two-game series set to take place on Oct. 7 and 8 in Prague, Czech Republic.

There’s a lot to look forward to on the ice this season, so let’s take a look at some important information to keep tabs on before Oct. 7 comes our way.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the upcoming NHL season, including each team’s first opponent and matchup date:

When is the 2022-23 NHL regular season?

Opening day of the 2022-23 NHL regular season begins with a series of international games for the 2022 NHL Global Series.

The 2022 NHL Global Series consists of four teams: the Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nashville and San Jose will play their season openers against each other in Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena on Oct. 7 and 8 in a double-header.

The NH returns to the States on Oct. 11 for a double-header to continue the regular season. The New York Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning during the day, while the Las Vegas Golden Knights will head west to meet the Los Angeles Kings for the late game.

When does hockey’s regular season end?

The NHL’s regular season ends on April 13, 2023 with 15 games on the schedule.

When is the 2023 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is slated for Feb. 4, 2023 in FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers, with the All-Star Skills Challenge taking place the day before on Feb. 3, 2023.

When do the NHL playoffs begin?

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the Stanley Cup Final, have yet to be released, however this part of the action will begin shortly after the regular season ends on April 13.

When is each hockey team’s 2022 home opener?

Here are the home opener’s for each team:

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken: October 12

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets: October 28

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes: October 15

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: October 13

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche: October 13

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: October 12

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings: October 21

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: October 12

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: October 14

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators: October 15

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens: October 14

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: October 12

Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: October 19

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: October 11

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: October 13

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: October 12

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars: October 13

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: October 15

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers: October 13

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: October 11

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: October 18

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils: October 13

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: October 13

San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes: October 14

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: October 15

St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: October 15

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers: October 18

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: October 13

Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres: October 22

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: October 13

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins: October 12

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: October 14

What are some key dates for the 2022-23 NHL season?

The opening week of the NHL season will come and pass as it always does in the fall. Here are some other dates to watch out for this winter: