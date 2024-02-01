Commanders to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as head coach: Sources

The Washington Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, sources confirmed to NBC Washington’s JP Finlay on Thursday.

Quinn, 53, will replace Ron Rivera, who was fired by owner Josh Harris a day after the Commanders’ season ended. The move marks the first coaching hire for Harris since purchasing the team in July.

Commanders have hired Dan Quinn to be new head coach, source confirms. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 1, 2024

Quinn had been the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons after more than five years coaching the Atlanta Falcons. He led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 before being fired after an 0-5 start in 2020.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Quinn’s defense ranked fifth in the NFL in yards and points allowed last season. He helped the Cowboys win the NFC East before they fell in the wild card round of the playoffs.

The Commanders finished the season 4-13 and haven't won a playoff game since 2005. Needless to say, Quinn will have a lot of work to do with the squad.

The Commanders, however, own the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft and have approximately $70 million available in cap space -- the most in the NFL.