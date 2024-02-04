Commanders hire Kliff Kingsbury, fuel Caleb Williams rumors: Reports

Could Kliff Kingsbury and Caleb Williams be swapping different shades of red?

That possibility may have just increased a level after the Washington Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury to be the team's next offensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.

Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2024

Kingsbury, who was a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC in 2023, had been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears in recent weeks.

But now he's set to be the first big hire on Dan Quinn's new staff following Washington's decision to hire the former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator as its next head coach.

The reported hire of Kingsbury will undoubtedly fuel speculation to Williams' future as the 22-year-old quarterback prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kingsbury and Williams worked together at USC this past season, and an NFL team would likely want that combination for their respective team for a chance at success.

The Commanders check some boxes because they don't have a franchise quarterback and also need a new offensive mind with Eric Bieniemy out.

Washington owns the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, so it'll be interesting to see how Williams' situation plays out since the Bears own the No. 1 pick. Chicago has been rumored with a potential Justin Fields departure in order to start fresh with Williams, but Washington landing Kingsbury could mean it seeks to trade up.

With Williams being touted as the best prospect in the draft, Chicago would likely have to trade back if it sticks with Fields and collect additional assets from a team who is all in on the QB, such as Washington.

Let the rumors begin...and continue.