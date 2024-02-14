Washington Commanders

Commanders hire 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn as run-game coordinator: Report

Dan Quinn is continuing to add key members to his Commanders' coaching staff

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Washington Commanders and Dan Quinn are continuing to make big moves.

The Commanders are hiring San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn as their run-game coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing a league source.

The coaching staff change makes Lynn, 55, the first assistant who coached Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday to be pulled away from either the Chiefs or the 49ers' coaching staffs.

The Commanders previously announced the addition of Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Lynn previously head coached the L.A. Chargers from 2017-20, compiling a 33-31 record with a 1-1 postseason record. Schefter reported that Lynn is close with the new Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who previously worked as the 49ers' assistant G.M. Lynn also has a good relationship with the new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.

Lynn also has over 20 years of experience coaching running backs in the league as a former running back himself.

