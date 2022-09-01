Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Running Out of Time to Return in 2022

Stephen Strasburg running out of time to return in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Stephen Strasburg has been limited to just one start this season after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last summer, and that’s unlikely to change with just over a month left in the 2022 campaign.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez wouldn’t go as far as officially declaring the right-hander out for the season, but Strasburg has yet to begin throwing since landing on the injured list with a stress reaction in his ribs June 14. The Nationals’ regular-season finale is set for Oct. 5.

“He actually is feeling better, but he’s just doing strengthening stuff,” Martinez said during his pregame press conference Thursday. “He said he feels a little bit better so for us that’s a step in the right direction, right? There’s nothing new. He’s not gonna throw anytime soon. So we’re just gonna have to wait and see.”

Strasburg, 34, spent the first two months of 2022 rehabbing from the surgery, faced the Miami Marlins on June 9 and landed back on the 15-Day IL before he could toe the rubber again. Washington then shifted him to the 60-Day IL a month later.

“I don’t wanna rule anyone out,” Martinez said. “If you do the math for him to come back, he’s gonna need a while. But I want these guys to work and build strength and do the things they’ll do so they can feel like they’re working for something.”

The Nationals’ skipper added that Strasburg is working on building strength in his shoulder.

Thoracic outlet syndrome is a complex group of disorders that causes pain in the neck, arm and shoulder areas when the nerves between the neck and ribs are compressed. It’s derailed the careers of several MLB pitchers, including Nationals reliever Will Harris, who has yet to pitch this season while working his own way back from the surgery.

Strasburg is no stranger to injuries, having made 14 different trips to the injured list/disabled list over his 13-year career. However, this will likely be the third straight season that he will be forced to finish the year on the shelf. Strasburg has started only eight games over that span while earning an average of $35 million per season.