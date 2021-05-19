Nationals set to open stadium at full capacity June 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals announced Wednesday that they plan to open their stadium Nationals Park back to 100% capacity on June 10, a little over a week after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser laid out the city’s timeline for re-opening amid a trend of declining coronavirus cases across the region.

Bowser’s reopening plan calls for a lift of the restrictions of most public and commercial activity Friday. Sports venues, bars and nightclubs were assigned a target date of June 11 for a lift of capacity restrictions. The Nationals will open up their ballpark a day ahead of schedule just in time for a four-game weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.

Beginning with the Nationals' next home game Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, vaccinated fans at the stadium won’t be required to wear face masks whether seated indoors or outdoors. Spectators that have not received the COVID-19 vaccine will still be required to wear a mask on the concourse and at their seats except when “actively eating or drinking,” per the team’s official release.

For now, Nationals Park will open at 36% capacity. The stadium will also be a temporary vaccination site during the team’s upcoming homestand, opening the first base gate to any DMV residents at select times Friday and Sunday. For the first 200 people that receive the vaccine each day, the Nationals will hand out team-themed prize packs.