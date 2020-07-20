Julie Donaldson to Lead DC Football Team's Radio Broadcasts

NBC Sports Washington anchor and reporter Julie Donaldson is expected to be hired by the Washington football team to lead its radio broadcast crew.

Donaldson will lead the radio broadcast team, serve in other on-air roles and hold a senior-level position in the organization. She will be the first woman to be a regular member of an NFL team's radio broadcast booth, according to Westwood One.

Donaldson's role will be similar in some ways to the one previously held by Larry Michael prior to his abrupt retirement last week on the eve of sexual harassment allegations in a Washington Post story, but it is expected to include new and different areas of oversight.

In a decade-long career with NBC Sports Washington, Donaldson was an anchor, reporter and host. She covered major sports stories and nearly every team in the Washington-Baltimore area.

Donaldson served as host of NBC Sports Washington's Emmy Award-winning NFL pregame and postgame shows and contributed regularly to its other football programs and coverage. She also led a variety of special cross-platform projects, including an original video series (Coaches' Roundtable) and audio initiatives (Sports Uncovered podcast).

Donaldson also hosted NBC Sports Washington's The Big Twenty series earlier this year, leading a distinguished panel of anchors, reporters and analysts through conversations that looked back on the spectacular, tragic, controversial and thrilling first two decades of sports this century in the Washington-Baltimore region.

She previously hosted NBC Sports Washington's live Washington Wizards gameday shows and was an anchor for NBC Sports Washington news, analysis and entertainment shows, including SportsNet Central, Training Camp Daily and Football Central.

Donaldson has also worked three Olympic assignments for NBC Sports as a news desk host in 2014 (Sochi), 2016 (Rio) and 2018 (PyeongChang) and has regularly served as weekend Sports Desk host for NBC Sports' national coverage.

Joining NBC Sports Washington in 2010 from Boston's WHDH-TV (NBC), Donaldson was previously a reporter for SNY in New York. She began her career in Miami with FOX Sports. She has also worked as a pre-game host for the Miami Heat. Donaldson is a University of Florida graduate.

