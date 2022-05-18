NBA

Luka Doncic Wears Battle Scar From Andrew Wiggins in Warriors-Mavericks Game 1

See the scar left on Doncic's face after Wiggins unintentionally scratched him

By Tom Dierberger

It didn’t take long for the intensity of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to pick up.

With 8:25 remaining in the first quarter of Game 1, the hand of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins made unintentional contact with Luka Doncic while the Mavericks star attempted a cross over.

Wiggins’ scrape left a large battle scar across Doncic’s face. The mark made its rounds on Twitter once the TNT television broadcast zoomed in on Doncic’s mugshot during a pair of free-throw attempts.

After the first quarter, the Warriors led Dallas 28-18. Doncic had eight points on 3-of-8 shooting to go along with his scar.

