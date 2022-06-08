LIV Golf Invitational Series: How to Watch Inaugural Event in London

LIV Golf: How to watch inaugural event in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A new – and controversial – golf league is set to tee off.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will premiere this week, and some notable golfers will be partaking. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Kevin Na are among the PGA standouts who will play in the first ever event in Greg Norman’s Saudi Arabian-funded league.

While there are some PGA regulars playing in LIV Golf, there are plenty of significant differences. Fewer holes, bigger prize pools and four-player teams are just some of the features that will be on display when action in the new league gets underway.

Here’s a look at who will be playing, how to watch the event and how it all works:

Where is the first LIV Golf event?

The series will debut at Centurion Club outside of London.

When is the first LIV Golf event?

The series’ first event will take place from June 9-11. Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET each day of the competition.

Where to stream the LIV Golf London event

LIV Golf will be streaming online at LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook. Though no TV channel was announced, the organization said in a press release on Monday that “broadcasts will also be aired live on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world.”

Arlo White, Jerry Foltz, Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng and Troy Mullins will lead the event’s commentary.

Who will be competing at the LIV Golf London event?

Seven major winners will be in London for the first LIV Golf event.

Mickelson and Johnson will be joined by Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen as part of the 48-man field at Centurion Club.

The players will be slotted into 12 teams of four. Each team has a league-appointed captain who selected their remaining three players in a snake draft on Tuesday. Here is how each team looks following the draft:

4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (captain), Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker, Kevin Yuan

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (captain), Pablo Larrazabal, J.C. Ritchie, Ian Snyman

Crushers GC: Peter Uihlein (captain), Richard Bland, Phachara Khongwatmai, Travis Smyth

Fireballs GC: Sergio Garcia (captain), David Puig, James Piot, Jediah Morgan

Hy Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson (captain), Justin Harding, TK Chantananuwat, Chase Koepka

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (captain), Sadom Kaewkanjana, Hideto Tanihara, Viraj Madappa

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (captain), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter

Niblicks GC: Graeme McDowell (captain), Bernd Wiesberger, Turk Pettit, Oliver Fisher

Punch GC: Wade Ormsby (captain), Matt Jones, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Blake Windred

Smash GC: Sihwan Kim (captain), Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (captain), Hennie du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace

Torque GC: Talor Gooch (captain), Hudson Swafford, Adrian Otaegui, Andy Ogletree

There is a new draft the week of each tournament.

What is the format for the LIV Golf Invitational Series in London?

The event will take place over three, 18-hole rounds.

While there is a team element, the 48 golfers will still be competing against one another in a traditional stroke play format across the 54 holes to crown an individual winner.

As for the team aspect, the two best stroke play scores will count for each team during the first two rounds. In the third round, each team’s three best scores will count. The team with the lowest overall team score becomes the team winner.

The event features a shotgun start, meaning all players start at the same time but at different holes. There is no cut during the three-round event.

Should there be a tie atop the leaderboard after three rounds, the event will go to a sudden-death playoff format to determine a winner.

How much money does LIV Golf give to winners?

The league has $255 million in total prize money for its eight events this year. The seven regular season events, beginning with London, will have $25 million prize pools.

The winner of each event gets $4 million, while the last-place finisher is still in for a $120,000 payday.

Golfers’ earnings are not limited to prize money. Johnson was reportedly offered a $125 million contract to announce his commitment to LIV.