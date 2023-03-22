Klay Thompson Honors Late Friend and Former Dallas Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar

Klay Thompson paid tribute on Wednesday to his late friend Gavin Escobar, a former Dallas Cowboys tight end who died last fall.

Prior to the Golden State Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson arrived at American Airlines Arena wearing Escobar's No. 89 Cowboys jersey.

Klay arrived at tonight's game in Dallas repping the number 89 in honor of his friend Gavin Escobar.



Gavin played four seasons as Tight End for the Cowboys during his NFL career. A native of Klay's hometown of Rancho Santa Margarita, he tragically passed away last fall. pic.twitter.com/zWtvcOlsyE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 22, 2023

Klay honored his late friend Gavin Escobar by arriving to tonight's game in his jersey pic.twitter.com/LIDQRPV7my — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 22, 2023

Thompson and Escobar are from Rancho Santa Margarita in California, where both attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School.

Escobar died in September during a rock-climbing accident in Southern California. He was 31 years old, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Escobar played collegiately at San Diego State before being drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Escobar spent four seasons with Dallas, catching 30 passes for 333 yards and eight touchdowns in 62 games. He also played two games for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2017 season.

Escobar became a member of the Long Beach Fire Department in February 2022.

Thompson, after honoring his friend, went on to score nine points in the Warriors' 127-125 victory over the Mavericks.