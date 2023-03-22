Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson Honors Late Friend and Former Dallas Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar

Escobar, who is from Thompson's hometown, died last September in a rock-climbing accident

By Mike Gavin

Klay Thompson
Getty

Klay Thompson paid tribute on Wednesday to his late friend Gavin Escobar, a former Dallas Cowboys tight end who died last fall.

Prior to the Golden State Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson arrived at American Airlines Arena wearing Escobar's No. 89 Cowboys jersey.

Thompson and Escobar are from Rancho Santa Margarita in California, where both attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School.

Escobar died in September during a rock-climbing accident in Southern California. He was 31 years old, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Escobar played collegiately at San Diego State before being drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Escobar spent four seasons with Dallas, catching 30 passes for 333 yards and eight touchdowns in 62 games. He also played two games for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2017 season.

Escobar became a member of the Long Beach Fire Department in February 2022.

Thompson, after honoring his friend, went on to score nine points in the Warriors' 127-125 victory over the Mavericks.

