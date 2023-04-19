NBA

Kings, E-40 Say ‘Miscommunication' Led to Game 1 Ejection in Joint Statement

Sacramento said it is looking forward to welcoming back E-40 to its arena in the future

By Sanjesh Singh

Kings, E-40 say 'miscommunication' led to Game 1 ejection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sacramento Kings and Bay Area rapper Earl "E-40" Stevens released a joint statement on Wednesday regarding his Game 1 ejection from Golden 1 Center.

Both the organization and Stevens, a Golden State Warriors fan, agreed that a misunderstanding led to his removal from a front-row baseline seat during Saturday's series opener between the teams. 

"After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding the circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night," the statement read in part.

Stevens, in a statement released on Monday, alleged "racial bias" as the reasoning behind his dismissal. Stevens said that after being "subjected to disrespectful heckling" throughout the game, he "turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner" in the fourth quarter prior to his removal.

Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported, citing sources, that "Golden 1 Center security believed E-40 stood excessively, blocking the view of fans behind him, and refused to comply with a warning after many complaints." A spokesperson for Stevens said he was not issued a warning, and a source told Spears that Stevens' friend Brandon Shorestein, who is white, was not ejected, which played a part in his concerns.  

"Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl "E-40" Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties," the joint statement continued.

"The Kings will continue to equitably enforce the NBA Fan Code of Conduct to ensure guests can comfortably enjoy games free of disrespectful heckling and other disruptive conduct. The organization has been a longtime leader in promoting social justice and racial equality with a track record of measurable results and community impacts."

While Stevens is expected to be back in his seat for Thursday's Game 3 at Chase Center, the Kings said they look forward to "welcoming him back to our arena in the future."

