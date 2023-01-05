How to Watch TCU Vs. Georgia in National Championship: TV Channel, Start Time, More

How to watch TCU vs. Georgia in national championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It all comes down to this.

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will square off against the defending champion and undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night.

The championship game features two programs looking to make history.

TCU can cap an improbable season with the school’s first national title since 1938. The Horned Frogs were projected to finish seventh in the preseason Big 12 poll, with Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan starting the season as the backup quarterback. But Sonny Dyke’s team ripped off wins in their first 11 games before falling to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship. The Horned Frogs then responded to their first loss in extremely impressive fashion, outlasting the previously unbeaten No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a Fiesta Bowl thriller.

Unlike TCU, Georgia is familiar with this stage. The last time the Bulldogs lost a game was the 2021 SEC championship against Alabama. Since then, they’ve captured one national title and one conference championship. After just barely keeping their unbeaten streak alive against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and Co. are on the verge of becoming the first repeat champion in school history and the CFP era.

So, will the Bulldogs complete their title defense, or will the Horned Frogs prove to be a team of destiny? Here’s how to watch the TCU-Georgia showdown.

When is the TCU vs. Georgia national championship?

The 2023 national championship game is on Monday, Jan. 9.

What time is the TCU vs. Georgia national championship?

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the TCU vs. Georgia national championship being played?

Just like Super Bowl 56, the national title game is being played at SoFi Stadium – home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – in Inglewood, California.

What TV channel is the TCU vs. Georgia national championship on?

ESPN will broadcast TCU-Georgia.

How to stream the TCU vs. Georgia national championship

The action will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.