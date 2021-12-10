Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas dead at age 33 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was found at his Georgia home on Thursday and preliminary reports suggest the death stemmed from a medical issue, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Thomas, drafted by the Denver Broncos out of Georgia Tech with the 22nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was a five-time Pro Bowler during his 10-year career. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016. Thomas, who also played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets, finished his career with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

The most memorable play of his career came in 2011 when he caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tim Tebow to lift the Broncos to a 29-23 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card game.

Thomas' former teammates reacted to the stunning news on social media.

