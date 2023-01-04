Cristiano Ronaldo Mistakenly Calls Saudi Arabia ‘South Africa' in Introductory Conference

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Arabia probably could have gone smoother - at least in geographical terms.

The 37-year-old Portuguese legend is now officially a member of Al-Nassr, a club that competes in the Saudi Pro League, after countless iconic years in Europe.

But Ronaldo made a slip up of his world map knowledge when he mistakenly referred to the country as "South Africa" during his introductory conference on Tuesday.

Oops!

The moment Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly called Saudi Arabia “South Africa”, while being unveiled for his new club Al Nassr. 😬 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XdGF5NGYAC — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) January 4, 2023

“For me it is not the end of my career to come to South Africa,” Ronaldo said at the conference. “I really don’t worry about what people say. I took my decision and I have responsibility to change that, but for me I’m really, really happy to be here.”

With a "Welcome to Arabia" phrase on the backdrop behind him, it probably could've been a better initial presser with his new club. However, after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal that reportedly will see him earn around $200 million a year, both in club salary and commercial revenue, it won't affect a player who has become the country's most marquee addition.

“I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity,” Ronaldo said later in the conference. “I know the league is very competitive. People don’t know that, but I know because I saw many games.”

Ronaldo could make his Al-Nassr debut when the club faces Al-Ta'ee on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, but the English Football Association had handed him a two-match ban back in November for knocking a mobile phone out of an Everton supporters' hands during a game between the Toffees and Manchester United, Ronaldo's former club, last April.

He was no longer with United when the ruling came, but the FA said the suspension would be transferred to any new club.

If that suspension does transpire, then Ronaldo's debut would have to wait until Jan. 21, when Al-Nassr takes on Ettifaq.