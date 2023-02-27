Carson Wentz Era Over: Commanders Release Former Starting Quarterback

The Carson Wentz era is over for the Washington Commanders.

The team tweeted it released the quarterback, along with safety Bobby McCain.

Washington acquired Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last offseason. He went into training camp as the unquestioned starter before getting injured.

Wentz threw 10 TD passes, six interceptions before breaking a finger at Chicago on Oct. 13 as the team started 2-4.

Taylor Heinicke took the starter’s job after Wentz had surgery on the finger, and head coach Ron Rivera continued with Heinicke when Wentz returned as Washington had gone 4-1 since the change. But after winning five of Heinicke’s first six starts, the Commanders went on a three-game winless streak.

After Wentz replaced Heinicke during the fourth quarter of Washington’s loss at San Francisco and went 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown pass, he was tapped to start in Week 17 against Cleveland. But a loss to the Browns in which Wentz threw three interceptions ended any chance the Commanders had at reaching the playoffs, and the team finished the season with rookie Sam Howell at first string.

Wentz ended the season with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, going 2-5 as the starter.

Rivera has said the Commanders will go into spring with Howell as the starter.

Wentz faces a very uncertain future at age 30. If signed, he would join his fourth NFL team in as many seasons after flaming out in Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Washington.

McCain's release saves roughly $2.32 million in salary cap space. He had four interceptions in 34 games over two seasons with Washington but none in 2022 for a defense that often played with three safeties on the field at once.