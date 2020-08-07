Washington Releases Running Back Guice After Domestic Violence Arrest

The Washington Football Team released running back Derrius Guice following his arrest on domestic violence charges.

The team said it learned of the allegations Thursday and contacted the NFL. The team said it met with Guice and excused him from all team activities pending a review.

On Friday, the team learned of his arrest in Loudoun County, Virginia.

“Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately,” the team said in a statement.

Guice, 23, turned himself in to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He was released on $10,000 bond. He is charged with strangulation, destruction of property, and three counts of assault and battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three assaults allegedly took place in Guice’s Ashburn home on Feb. 14, March 13 and April 17, the sheriff’s office said.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

The assaults were reported to police in Montgomery County, Maryland, where the alleged victim lives. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office learned of the allegations July 22.

Guice was preparing for his third year in the league. The former second round pick’s career has been derailed by injuries.

The Washington Football Team has dealt with multiple controversies this offseason. Amid months of protests demanding racial justice, the team finally relented to calls to change its controversial name and logo. Then in July, more than a dozen female former employees said they were sexually harassed on the job, according to a bombshell report by The Washington Post.