Nationals Pitcher Strasburg Leaves With Injury After 16 Pitches

By Associated Press

Stephen Strasburg walks off the field with trainer Paul Lessard after coming out of the game in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg left Friday night's game after throwing just 16 pitches.

There was no immediate word from the Nationals on the type of injury that forced him off the mound during the first inning of a game against the Orioles.

Strasburg got a late start on the season because of a nerve issue in his right hand. This was his second start, the first coming last Sunday against Baltimore.

Before Friday's game, Washington manager Dave Martinez spoke about taking it slow with Strasburg, who went 5-0 in the postseason for the 2019 World Series champions.

“Based on our conversations with him, he feels like he can work through this injury," Martinez said. “But I want to be smart, I really do. I’ve got to be smart, not just for right now but for the future. He’s a big part of our future, a big part of what we do here. So we want to make sure we take care of him.”

Strasburg took the loss in the game he started Sunday, a suspended affair that was completed on Friday before he took the mound for the schedule matchup against the Orioles.

He gave up a solo homer to Anthony Santander before leaving the game after getting the second out of the inning.

