Snowboarding Legend Shaun White Set to Begin His Final Quest for Olympic Gold

It's nearly time for Shaun White to snowboard off into the sunset.

The question is whether he'll do so with one more medal around his neck.

The snowboarding legend, who on Saturday announced he will retire following the 2022 Winter Games, will begin his fifth and final Olympics on Tuesday when he takes part in the men's snowboard halfpipe qualifier on NBC and Peacock.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is Shaun White snowboarding at the Olympics?

White's final quest for gold will begin with the qualifying round at 11:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Should White finish in the top 12 in the field of 25, he'll advance to the medal round on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET for what would be the last run of his Olympic career.

The 35-year-old is looking to become the first Winter Olympian to win four gold medals in the same individual event, having won in 2006, 2010 and 2018. At 35 years old, he'll also become the oldest competitor in men's halftime in Olympics history.

Who are the favorites in men's halfpipe?

White enters the 2022 Games in an unfamiliar role: as an underdog.

Gold-medal candidates include a formidable trio from Japan that will look to bring home the country's first Olympic gold medal in snowboarding. Ayumu Hirano could be the favorite having finished behind White in 2018 for his second silver medal. Yuto Totsuka is out for redemption after suffering a devestating fall during the 2018 Games. Ruka Hirano was the 2020 Youth Olympic Games men’s halfpipe champion.

Australia's Scotty James, the bronze medal winner in 2018, is fresh off a SuperPipe victory at the Winter X Games.

Who are the other American men snowboarders?

Also competing for Team USA are Chase Josey of Idaho, Taylor Gold of Colorado and Lucas Foster of Colorado.