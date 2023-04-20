Athletics' Las Vegas Ballpark Site Deal Sends MLB Twitter Into Frenzy

A's fans, MLB Twitter react to team's Las Vegas ballpark site deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Athletics fans were dealt a crushing blow late Wednesday night when the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the team signed a binding purchase agreement for a potential ballpark site in Las Vegas.
Oakland mayor Sheng Thao then released a statement to The San Francisco Chronicle's Sarah Ravani saying the city was "ceasing negotiations" with the team after the agreement for the site in Las Vegas.
The news does not mean the A's officially are moving to Vegas ... yet, but the writing certainly is on the wall.
A's fans and baseball fans in general took to Twitter to express their frustrations with the news.
The A's have called Oakland home since 1968 and fans understandably are very frustrated, as they have been for many years while the team attempted and failed numerous times to build a new ballpark in Oakland.
While a move to Las Vegas is not official just yet, it does appear that Oakland, and the San Francisco Bay Area, might be losing yet another professional sports franchise.